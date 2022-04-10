An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday at 7:02 AM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 70 km North-East of Andaman Island. The NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 & Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5qRtopE3Po@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/jBWiFrDYyR — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 10, 2022

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 4.52 PM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.

