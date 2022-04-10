OPEN APP
Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Island today
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday at 7:02 AM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 70 km North-East of Andaman Island. The NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 4.52 PM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.

