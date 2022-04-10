Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Island today

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Island today1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 70 km North-East of Andaman Island
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday at 7:02 AM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 70 km North-East of Andaman Island. The NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.
Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 4.52 PM, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.
