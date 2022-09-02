Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Island

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Island1 min read . 01:40 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on 2 September.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and occurred in 108 km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island.
The time of the earthquake was 12:43 pm on Friday, it said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 & Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information," NCS tweeted.
No casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far. More details are to be followed.
