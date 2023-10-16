Earthquake today: Quake of 4 magnitude felt in Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 4 has struck 48 km northeast of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand at 9:11am according to National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted National Center for Siesmology on Monday.

On October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district at 3:49 am and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km according to NCS.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale jolted in Delhi-NCR on October 15. The national capital region had also felt strong earthquake tremors on October 3.

On Sunday, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck western Afghanistan. The epicenter of this latest earthquake was located approximately 30 kilometers outside the city of Herat, which serves as the capital of Herat province. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was situated 6 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface. This marked the fourth earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 that has been recorded by the USGS in the same area in just over a week.

The humanitarian organisation Save the Children reported four fatalities and Herat Regional Hospital received 153 individuals who sustained injuries. In the Baloch area of Rabat Sangi district, extensive damage occurred with collapse of structures including destruction of several villages, reported AP.

