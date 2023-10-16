comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Quake of 4 magnitude felt in Uttarakhand
Back Back

Earthquake today: Quake of 4 magnitude felt in Uttarakhand

 Livemint

Earthquake of 4 magnitude felt in Uttarakhand today.

An earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted Uttarakhand 48 km northeast of Pithoragarh.Premium
An earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted Uttarakhand 48 km northeast of Pithoragarh.

An earthquake of magnitude 4 has struck 48 km northeast of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand at 9:11am according to National Center for Seismology.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted National Center for Siesmology on Monday.

On October 5, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district at 3:49 am and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km according to NCS.

Also read: Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Faridabad

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale jolted in Delhi-NCR on October 15. The national capital region had also felt strong earthquake tremors on October 3.

On Sunday, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck western Afghanistan. The epicenter of this latest earthquake was located approximately 30 kilometers outside the city of Herat, which serves as the capital of Herat province. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was situated 6 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface. This marked the fourth earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 that has been recorded by the USGS in the same area in just over a week.

Also read: Uttarakhand: PM Modi visits Parvati Kund, Jageshwar Temple says their ‘natural beauty will leave you spellbound’

The humanitarian organisation Save the Children reported four fatalities and Herat Regional Hospital received 153 individuals who sustained injuries. In the Baloch area of Rabat Sangi district, extensive damage occurred with collapse of structures including destruction of several villages, reported AP. 

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App