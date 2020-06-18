Home >News >India >Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram
(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2020, 08:27 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Epicentre was 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology. There has been no immediate report of any damage.

Lately, India has been experiencing such low-intensity earthquakes on a regular basis. The most recent one happened on Sunday at Gujarat's Rajkot. Delhi-NCR too have been prone to a lot of such low-intensity earthquakes.

Details awaited...

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout