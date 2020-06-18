Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2020, 08:27 PM IST
Epicentre was 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology. There has been no immediate report of any damage.
Lately, India has been experiencing such low-intensity earthquakes on a regular basis. The most recent one happened on Sunday at Gujarat's Rajkot. Delhi-NCR too have been prone to a lot of such low-intensity earthquakes.
