Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology. There has been no immediate report of any damage.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 18-06-2020, 19:29:25 IST, Lat: 22.82 & Long: 94.00, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 98km SE of Champhai, Mizoram, Indiafor more information http://192.168.5.30/MIS/riseq/Interactive/index/VWhrb3B5dnhWT253K2F4MFpXbHZuZz09/Reviewed pic.twitter.com/bab4AHIATz — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 18, 2020

Lately, India has been experiencing such low-intensity earthquakes on a regular basis. The most recent one happened on Sunday at Gujarat's Rajkot. Delhi-NCR too have been prone to a lot of such low-intensity earthquakes.

Details awaited...

