Home >News >India >Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram
(Photo: AP)

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Mizoram

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Epicentre was 98 km south-east of Champhai in Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram at around 7:29 pm on Thursday, said National Center for Seismology. There has been no immediate report of any damage.

Lately, India has been experiencing such low-intensity earthquakes on a regular basis. The most recent one happened on Sunday at Gujarat's Rajkot. Delhi-NCR too have been prone to a lot of such low-intensity earthquakes.

Details awaited...

