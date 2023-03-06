Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands region

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands region1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar islands region on Monday i.e. on 6 March at 5 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed.
According to NCS, the earthquake jolted the Nicobar islands region at the depth of 10 km.
In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 & Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands region."
Prior to this, in January, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near the Andaman Sea. The depth of the earthquake was 77 Km, as per the NCS. Last year, Andaman and Nicobar islands saw 22 earthquake in 24 hours time ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5.0 magnitude.
(More details awaited)
