15 Sep 2021, 08:01 AM IST
Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island today morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.
More details on this are awaited.
