Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island
Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island today morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.
More details on this are awaited.
More details on this are awaited.
