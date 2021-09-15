Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

The earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Island took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island today morning, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake took place at a depth of 40 kilometres from the bay.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 15-09-2021, 01:43:59 IST, Lat: 3.30 & Long: 95.71, Depth: 40 Km, Location: 458km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

More details on this are awaited.

