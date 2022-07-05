Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island1 min read . 07:04 AM IST
- Earlier at 2.54 am, a 4.4 magnitude had hit 244 km south east of Portblair.
- As per the NCS, there has been a series of earthquakes reported on the island.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island today morning at 5.57 am, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on 5 July.
The quake occurred at around 5.57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, said the National Center for Seismology
The quake took place at a depth of 44 kilometres from the bay.
In a tweet, it wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 05:57:04 IST, Lat: 10.54 & Long: 94.36, Depth: 44 Km ,Location: 215km ESE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India."
Earlier at 2.54 am, a 4.4 magnitude had also hit 244 km south east of Portblair.
As per the NCS, there has been a series of earthquakes reported on the island.
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit at 2.34 am at 244km SE of Portblair, 4.4m at 2.13 am occurred 251km NNE of Campbell Bay, 4.4m at 1.48 am occurred 261km SE of Portblair, NCS shows.
At 1.30 am, a magnitude of 4.5 hit at 262km N of Campbell Bay.
Prior to that, 4.5m at 1.07 am occurred 258km SE of Portblair, 4.3m at 12.46 am occurred 199km ESE of Portblair, 4.6m at 12.03 am occurred 218km SE of Portblair, the NCS shows.
