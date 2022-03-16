OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Ladakh; no damages reported
A earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Wednesday evening but there were no reports of any damages. 

As per an official of the Meteorological department, the tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

He said the depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the surface of the earth at latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.

