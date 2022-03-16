Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Ladakh; no damages reported

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hits Ladakh; no damages reported

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Livemint

  • As per an official of the Meteorological department, the tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Wednesday evening but there were no reports of any damages. 

A earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Ladakh on Wednesday evening but there were no reports of any damages. 

As per an official of the Meteorological department, the tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

As per an official of the Meteorological department, the tremor struck at 7.05 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

He said the depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the surface of the earth at latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east.

He said the depth of the earthquake was 110 km below the surface of the earth at latitude 36.01 degrees north and longitude 75.18 degrees east.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.

A police official said there was no immediate report of any damage.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!