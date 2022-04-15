The National Center for Seismology on Friday said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today.

The National Center for Seismology further notified the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1176 km in Arunachal Pradesh. The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 & Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh."

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 & Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/iR87Q064Pm @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/5Pbw0IGxp7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 15, 2022

Just last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh at 9.51 PM in the same area, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1174 km.