Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh today

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Arunachal Pradesh today1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
- The National Center for Seismology notified that the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1176 km in Arunachal Pradesh
The National Center for Seismology on Friday said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred at around 6:56am, 1176km North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh today.
The National Center for Seismology further notified the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1176 km in Arunachal Pradesh. The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 & Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh."
Just last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh at 9.51 PM in the same area, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake jolted North of Pangin region at 1174 km.
