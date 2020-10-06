Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh

Ladakh: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-10-2020, 05:13:20 IST, Lat: 34.36 & Long: 79.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh," NCS tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit 174km east of Leh, Ladakh at 5:13 am today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020





There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on September 26, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via