Home >News >India >Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in the earthquake.
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in the earthquake.

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 07:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
  • There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake

Ladakh: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-10-2020, 05:13:20 IST, Lat: 34.36 & Long: 79.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh," NCS tweeted.


There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on September 26, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout