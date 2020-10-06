Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 07:11 AM IST
- The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
- There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake
Ladakh: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.
The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-10-2020, 05:13:20 IST, Lat: 34.36 & Long: 79.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh," NCS tweeted.
There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
Earlier on September 26, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh.
