Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh
There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in the earthquake.

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude rocks Ladakh's Leh

1 min read . 07:11 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)
  • There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake

Ladakh: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

Ladakh: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Leh of the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 5:13 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 06-10-2020, 05:13:20 IST, Lat: 34.36 & Long: 79.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh," NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on September 26, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated