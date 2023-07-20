Earthquake of magintude 3.6 strikes Mizoram's Ngopa

Earthquake of magintude 3.6 strikes Mizoram's Ngopa1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:46 AM IST
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck 61km East of Ngopa in Mizoram, India. No casualties or damages have been reported.
An earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck 61 kilometres East of Ngopa in Mizoram in the early hours, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
As reported by ANI, The earthquake occurred at around 1.08 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 20-07-2023, 01:08:36 IST, Lat: 23.93 & Long: 93.81, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 61km E of Ngopa, Mizoram, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or damages resulting from the earthquake.
On a previous occasion, on Monday, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometres.
(With inputs from ANI)
