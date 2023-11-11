Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the richter scale was felt in Delhi and parts of the national capital region (NCR) on November 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tremors were recorded at 3:36 PM (Indian Standard Time), and the depth of the quake was stated to be 10 km beneath the surface. The location was stated as North District, Delhi by the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:2.6, Occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District,Delhi, India (sic)," the nodal seismic body posted on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No casualties or damage to property was reported due to the tremors.

This comes over a week after the national capital felt tremors due to a 5.2 magnitude earthquake striking parts of Nepal. The tremors had originated 6 km away from Paink, Nepal at 4:16 pm (local time) on November 6.

This was viewed as an aftershock of the 6.4 magnitude devastating earthquake that struck the western area of Nepal's Jajarkot on November 3, killing over 150 persons and injuring more than 250. An estimated 12,000 families are feared to have been displaced due to the earthquake, seen as the deadliest to strike Nepal since 2015.

The Indian government on November 9 dispatched a third consignment of aid, medicines and other relief materials to Nepal in a bid to assist in its earthquake-relief measures.

"Flight #3 of @IAF_MCC carrying another 12 tonnes of relief material lands in Nepal. India will always remain a trusted and reliable partner," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on X.

