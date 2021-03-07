New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 0440 hours near Doda, Jammu and Kashmir today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021





According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 4:40 am near Doda. (ANI)

