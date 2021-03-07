Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2021, 08:41 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir
An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 4:40 am near Doda. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.