Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . 08:41 AM IST
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 4:40 am near Doda. (ANI)
