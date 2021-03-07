Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today.
1 min read . 08:41 AM IST Staff Writer

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir today

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Meet Aanya Goyal, India-origin girl youngest member of UK team for Europe Math Olympiad

3 min read . 10:13 AM IST

CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader's brother in coal smuggling case

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST

India covid update: Active cases tally goes up again, 2.10 crore vaccinated

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Indian consumption expenditure on health, education rises during FY12-19: report

3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Meet Aanya Goyal, India-origin girl youngest member of UK team for Europe Math Olympiad

3 min read . 10:13 AM IST

CBI issues look out circular against TMC leader's brother in coal smuggling case

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST

India covid update: Active cases tally goes up again, 2.10 crore vaccinated

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Indian consumption expenditure on health, education rises during FY12-19: report

3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 4:40 am near Doda. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.