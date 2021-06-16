Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2021, 06:04 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on June 15, 22:53:57 IST, Latitude: 26.59 and Longitude: 92.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60 km West of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
