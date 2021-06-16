OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on June 15, 22:53:57 IST, Latitude: 26.59 and Longitude: 92.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60 km West of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout