Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur

Premium
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur
1 min read . 06:04 AM IST ANI

  • The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The quake occurred at 10.53 pm at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the quake was located at 60 kilometers west of Tezpur.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on June 15, 22:53:57 IST, Latitude: 26.59 and Longitude: 92.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60 km West of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!