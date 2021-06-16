Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Assam's Tezpur

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on June 15, 22:53:57 IST, Latitude: 26.59 and Longitude: 92.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 60 km West of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

