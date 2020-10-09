Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 10:14 AM IST
TAWANG : An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 08:21:16 IST, Lat: 27.66 and Long: 91.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
