There were no immediate report of loss of life or property in Delhi after the earthquake.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 10:14 AM IST ANI

  An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG : An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at around 8.21 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 08:21:16 IST, Lat: 27.66 and Long: 91.88, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

