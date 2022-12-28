Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand1 min read . 05:31 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday
An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 2.19 am.
The Latitude was 30.87 degrees North and Longitude was 78.19 degrees East. The depth of the focus was recorded to be 5 km.
Earthquakes occur frequently along Himalayas as the fold mountain range lies on the zone of convergence of tectonic plates.
Apart from Uttarakhand, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.
As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 (local time).
No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet.
(With inputs from ANI)
