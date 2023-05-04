Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand

A mild earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The earthquake hit the area at 9:50 am. Its location with a depth of 5 kilometre. The longitude and latitude of the earthquake were reported to be at 79.23 and 30.49.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 04-05-2023, 09:50:30 IST, Lat: 30.49 & Long: 79.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand, for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Center for Seismology on Thursday.
As of now, no casualty has been reported in the area. Uttarakhand is known to be located on a seismological volatile zone, which is prone to earthquakes.
People in Uttarakhand are used to of experiencing mild earthquakes on a frequent basis. In March, the hilly state, which is known for its scenic beauty, experienced three earthquake tremors within 12 hours. The three consecutive earthquake tremors were felt in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Other than mild earthquakes, the hilly state, is also under the threat of experiencing a massive earthquake, believes scientists. Earlier, experts at Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, had warned that Uttarakhand has the risk facing ‘massive earthquake’. The warning came in February this month and also included the Joshimath area, which continued to sank.
“Uttarakhand falls in a seismic gap where a great earthquake is waiting to occur," Dr Purnachandra Rao, chief scientist, Seismology, NGRI had told Deccan Herald.
Great earthquake of magnitude greater than 8.0 on Richter scale can cause massive damage to the state, which is also struggling with events of land subsidence in some of its parts. Rampant construction, deforestation and land slides are also a great concern in the state, and carry potential of aggravating the situation led by high-intensity earthquake.
