Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:39 AM IST Livemint

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 strikes Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India. A series of earthquakes also hit Jaipur, Rajasthan, with magnitudes ranging from 3.1 to 4.4.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, NCS said. Photo: AP

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres, ANI reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

A series of earthquakes struck Jaipur, Rajasthan, within half an hour on Friday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the latest earthquake as a magnitude 3.4, occurring at approximately 4.25 am, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Prior to that, the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.4, was felt at 4.09 am, also at a depth of 10 kilometers. Following shortly after, the second quake, with a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 4.22 am, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 08:39 AM IST
