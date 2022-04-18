The National Center for Seismology on Monday said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred today in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, jolted the region at 12.59 pm today.

The National Center for Seismology on its Twitter shared, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-04-2022, 12:09:59 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.42, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir."

Meanwhile, an earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said. Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude.

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am. There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said. Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.