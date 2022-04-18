Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir today

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am. There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said. Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.