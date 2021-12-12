An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Chhattisgarh's Koriya district this morning. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 09:30:35 IST, Lat: 23.58 & Long: 82.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Distt:- Koriya, Chhattisgarh," the National Center for Seismology said on Twitter.

This comes just a day after an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 hit Mizoram's Aizawal on Saturday.

Also, a tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced near Gondal town in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday. There was no loss to life and property. After the tremor, which was recorded at 6:53 AM, a mild aftershock of magnitude 2 was also occurred in the same region.

Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu had confirmed that there was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. "The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6:53 AM with its epicentre located 22 km south-south-west of Gondal town in the Rajkot district," said a statement by Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly 7 km from the earth's surface. Later at 9:40 AM, a mild intensity aftershock of magnitude 2 also occurred in the same region, the ISR added.

