Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng

Earthquakes in Arunachal 
1 min read . 05:23 PM IST Livemint

  • Earthquake hit Arunachal's East Kameng today evening at 4 

Earthquake in Arunachal: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh at 4:10 pm, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

This comes just a day after an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on October 12, 08:06:27 IST, Lat: 17.36 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Gulbarga, Karnataka," NCS tweeted. 

On Tuesday, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Greek island of Crete. The island said it anticipates more aftershocks within 48 hours of the powerful tremors.

Following the earthquake, the island felt two more aftershocks with a magnitude of 4 and 4.4, respectively.

More aftershocks could be expected within the next two days before the tremors can be considered over, according to Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization of Greece.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale had struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 6 am. 

