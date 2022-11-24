Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Meghalaya

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Meghalaya1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
The movement under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37km East-North-East of Meghalaya, Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale on Thursday hit Tura in Meghalaya during the early hours, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the movement under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37km East-North-East of Tura, and the depth was 5 km below the ground.
“An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 37km East-North-East of Tura, Meghalaya at around 03:46 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology", tweeted National Center for Seismology.
However, no casualty or damage has been reported yet.
