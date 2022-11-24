Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Meghalaya

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Meghalaya

08:13 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Tura in Meghalaya on Thursday

The movement under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37km East-North-East of Meghalaya, Tura

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale on Thursday hit Tura in Meghalaya during the early hours, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the movement under the earth's surface was felt around 3:46 am in 37km East-North-East of Tura, and the depth was 5 km below the ground.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 37km East-North-East of Tura, Meghalaya at around 03:46 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology", tweeted National Center for Seismology.

However, no casualty or damage has been reported yet.

