Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2022, 08:43 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.
More details are awaited.
