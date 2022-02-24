OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.

 

More details are awaited.

