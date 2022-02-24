Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.
More details are awaited.
