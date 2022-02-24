Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Indore

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.
1 min read . 08:43 AM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 4:53 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.

 

 

More details are awaited.

