Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 07:15 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir
- No loss of life and property has been reported so far
Gulmarg: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on February 8, 04:56 am, Lat: 34.22 & Long: 73.61, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 73km WNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information," NCS said.
No loss of life and property has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
