Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

Gulmarg: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

