Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude of quake strikes Mizoram

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Lunglei, Mizoram at 7:18 am.

Representative image of earthquakePremium
Representative image of earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the richter scale jolted Lunglei, Mizoram on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 7:18 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

Published: 05 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM IST
