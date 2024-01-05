Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude of quake strikes Mizoram

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the richter scale jolted Lunglei, Mizoram on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 7:18 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

