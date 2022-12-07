Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Assam's Karbi Anglong district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Wednesday.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale occurred in Karbi Anglong district in Assam on Wednesday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in Karbi Anglong at 01.12 am today.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in Karbi Anglong at 01.12 am today.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 01:12:30 IST, Lat: 26.33 & Long: 93.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS informed in a tweet. No casualties have been reported so far.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 01:12:30 IST, Lat: 26.33 & Long: 93.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS informed in a tweet. No casualties have been reported so far.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM.
The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM.
As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km.
As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km.
The latitude was found to be 27.17 and the longitude was 95.96. No casualties have been reported so far
The latitude was found to be 27.17 and the longitude was 95.96. No casualties have been reported so far
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt near Tura in Meghalaya in the early hours of November 24, while a day before on November 23, a low-density earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit the Basar town in Lepa-Rada district of Arunachal Pradesh.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale was felt near Tura in Meghalaya in the early hours of November 24, while a day before on November 23, a low-density earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes hit the Basar town in Lepa-Rada district of Arunachal Pradesh.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.