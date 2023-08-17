Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, with no immediate reports of damage. More details awaited
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.
However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.
More details are awaited
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message