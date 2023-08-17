comScore
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.

 

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

More details are awaited

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
