An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.