Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST Livemint

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, with no immediate reports of damage. More details awaited

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.

More details are awaited

More details are awaited

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.