Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, with no immediate reports of damage. More details awaited
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early hours of Thursday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the jolt took place at 3:49 am on Thursday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-08-2023, 03:49:59 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 74.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS said.
However, there are no immediate reports of any damage.
More details are awaited
