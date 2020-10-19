Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Ladakh: NCS
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Ladakh: NCS

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 08:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am today

Leh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

