Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Ladakh: NCS

Leh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

