Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Ladakh: NCS
Ladakh earthquake update: No casualties have been reported.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Ladakh: NCS

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Staff Writer

  • An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am today

Leh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Ladakh at 4:44 am today, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 110 kilometres north-north-west (NNW) of Kargil at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

