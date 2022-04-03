OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati city on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu, and Kashmir.

The earthquake was felt at 7:29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout