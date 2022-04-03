An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati city on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu, and Kashmir.

The earthquake was felt at 7:29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

