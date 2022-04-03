Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2022, 07:19 AM IST
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM
|
Listen to this article
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati city on Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred 85 km Northeast of Tirupati at around 1:10 AM.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-04-2022, 01:10:29 IST, Lat: 14.24 & Long: 79.90, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 85km NE of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu, and Kashmir.
The earthquake was felt at 7:29 am 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!