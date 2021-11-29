Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
The earthquake was recorded at 4.17 am, at a depth of 25 km
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the richter scale struck Vellore in Tamil Nadu, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
It was recorded at 4.17 am, at a depth of 25 km, the data showed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 29-11-2021, 04:17:22 IST, Lat: 12.78 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu," informed the NCS in a tweet on Saturday.
Last week, an earthquake hit different regions in the eastern part of the country. An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocked the northeast region, including Assam and Mizoram on November 26.
The quake was epicentered near the boundary with Myanmar near Mizoram, as per data shared by the department.
The jolts were experienced in several places in Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, as well as in West Bengal, including Kolkata, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri districts, officials said.
The northeastern region sits on a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the area.
