OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh
Listen to this article

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout