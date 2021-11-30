Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2021, 07:26 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed
|
Listen to this article
Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!