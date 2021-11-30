Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

