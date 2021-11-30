Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ladakh's Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday.
1 min read . 07:26 AM IST Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted east of Leh in Ladakh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 04:50:41 IST, Lat: 34.10 & Long: 78.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km E of Leh, Laddakh, India," the NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!