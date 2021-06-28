An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Monday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 12:18 pm about 55 kilometers North of Pithoragarh at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 12:18:05 IST, Lat: 30.084 & Long: 80.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 55km N of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Earlier, An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.

* With inputs from agencies

