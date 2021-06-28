Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
- The intensity of the earthquake was measured at3.7 on the Richter scale
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Monday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 12:18 pm about 55 kilometers North of Pithoragarh at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 12:18:05 IST, Lat: 30.084 & Long: 80.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 55km N of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.
Earlier, An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.
The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.
They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.
There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.
* With inputs from agencies
