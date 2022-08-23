Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu-Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Jammu-Kashmir2 min read . 05:28 AM IST
- The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.
Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan.
The earthquake occurred at 2.01 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted NCS.
On Saturday, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted NCS.
Further on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.
