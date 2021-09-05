Maharashtra’s Kolhapur was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt 19 kilometres west of Kolhapur at 11.49 pm on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 4-09-2021, 23:49:28 IST, Lat:16.74 and Long: 74.06, Depth: 38 Km, Location: 19 kilometres West of Kolhapur, Maharashtra," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

