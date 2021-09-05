Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 06:24 AM IST Livemint

  • The earthquake was felt 19 kilometres west of Kolhapur at 11.49 pm on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Maharashtra’s Kolhapur was struck by a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt 19 kilometres west of Kolhapur at 11.49 pm on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 4-09-2021, 23:49:28 IST, Lat:16.74 and Long: 74.06, Depth: 38 Km, Location: 19 kilometres West of Kolhapur, Maharashtra," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

